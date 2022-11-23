Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,913 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

