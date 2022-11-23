Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 574 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

