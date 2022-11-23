Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.