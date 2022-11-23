Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

