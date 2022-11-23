Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.94

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.73. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 448 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

