Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.33

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.33 and traded as low as $21.40. Makita shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 20,138 shares.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

