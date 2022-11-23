Masonite International (DOOR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2022 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $90.00.

11/9/2022 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $115.00.

10/20/2022 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.9 %

DOOR stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $119.32.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.