Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.69. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 7,821 shares changing hands.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $169.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

