McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGRC. Sidoti cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.1 %

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of MGRC opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

