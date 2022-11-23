MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,165 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $49,995,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 509,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 418,409 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.