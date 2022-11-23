Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

