Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MG opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
