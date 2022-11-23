Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 248,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

COTY stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

