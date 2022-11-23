Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Covetrus by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
CVET opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.88. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51.
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
