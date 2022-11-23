Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

