Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWXT opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.