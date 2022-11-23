Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.51%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

