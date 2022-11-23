Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

THOR Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:THO opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $112.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

