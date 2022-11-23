Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $254,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Lithia Motors
In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.