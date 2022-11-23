Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $254,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 108,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

