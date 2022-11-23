Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $266,000 Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth $177,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

