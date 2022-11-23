Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $266,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 197.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Energizer by 405.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Energizer by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 865,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

NYSE ENR opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -36.81%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

