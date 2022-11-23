Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $269,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1,119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 172,690 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

