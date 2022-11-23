Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $269,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson Trading Up 1.1 %

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

DCI stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

