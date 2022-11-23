Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

ACHC opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

