Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.