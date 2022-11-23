Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $304,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Macerich by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Price Performance

MAC stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.36%.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

