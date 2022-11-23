Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147,644 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,586,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BIG opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $555.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

