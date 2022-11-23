Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $321,000 Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 526.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Triton International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triton International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TRTN opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.