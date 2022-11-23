Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $321,000 Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 22.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,515,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 273,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,084,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($1.22). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

