Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $23,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

