Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 418,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after purchasing an additional 297,657 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

