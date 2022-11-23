Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $298,000 Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DK stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

