Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 823 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.7 %

AEM opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

