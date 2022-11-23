Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.62. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

