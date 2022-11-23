Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,766 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TPC stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $14.27.
Tutor Perini Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
