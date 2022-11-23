Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,836 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

