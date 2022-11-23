Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,684 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,854,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Gentex by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 59,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.