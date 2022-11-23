Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,813 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

