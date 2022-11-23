Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,708 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 760.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.26 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.