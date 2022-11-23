Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 213 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

