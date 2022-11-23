Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,983 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADNT stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 2.63.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

