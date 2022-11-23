Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,077 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

