Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 347 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,251,000 after acquiring an additional 219,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Trading Up 1.6 %

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Shares of NWE opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.