Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,550 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

