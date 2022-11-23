Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,583 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ONB. Stephens lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

ONB stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

