Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 617 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

