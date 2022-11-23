Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,210 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 109.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

