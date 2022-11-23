Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,767 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 954,044 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

