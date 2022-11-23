Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 510.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 21,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

